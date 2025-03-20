Marner notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Avalanche.
Marner set up an Auston Matthews tally early in the second period. Marner has gone five games without a goal, his longest stretch since January, but he has four helpers, all on the power play, in that span. The 27-year-old playmaker is up to 21 goals, 62 assists, 30 power-play points, 147 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 67 appearances this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Sets up two goals Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Fifth straight 20-goal campaign•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Steals and scores in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Registers helper Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Two goals including winner•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Two big assists in Canada's win•