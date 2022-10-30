Marner picked up a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

He set up John Tavares for a tic-tac-goal in the first, and finished with four shots and two hits in 24:45. Marner has eight points (two goals, six assists) in nine games, but like most of the Leafs has struggled to really click in any zone. The team is too good for that to go on much longer and Marner's production should soon take a leap.