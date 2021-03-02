Marner produced a power-play assist in Monday's 3-0 win over the Oilers.

Marner set up Morgan Rielly for the third and final goal by the Maple Leafs in the first period. After producing 18 points through 12 games in February, Marner wasted little time in getting on the scoresheet in March. The playmaking winger is up to 33 points (10 goals, 23 helpers), 58 shots on net and a plus-18 rating through 23 outings.