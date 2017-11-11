Marner earned two assists Friday in a 3-2 overtime win over Boston.

Seemingly stuck in a bottom-six role, Marner has been feast or famine this year. He's only scored in four of the Leafs' past 13 contests, but three of those have been multi-assist outputs. Though he manufactured two goals against the Bruins, he's too streaky to trust regularly.

