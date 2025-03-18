Marner recorded two power-play assists in Monday's 6-2 win over Calgary.
Marner snapped a two-game point drought with two power-play helpers in this contest, giving him 61 on the year, meaning he's cracked the 60-assist plateau for the third time over the last four seasons. He's a model of consistency, and he's on pace to record at least 90 points for the third time over his last four seasons. If he gets into a hot streak, he might have an outside chance of reaching the 100-point plateau for the first time in his career.
