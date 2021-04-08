Marner added an assist Wednesday in a 3-2 win over the Canadiens.
One of several elite contributors for the Maple Leafs, Marner is averaging a career-high 1.20 points per game throughout this abbreviated campaign. He has produced 13 goals and 35 assists to complement a plus-19 rating while appearing in all 40 games to date.
