Play

Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Seven-game, 12-point streak

Marner set up two goals in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

His scoring streak now sits at seven games and 12 points, including eight assists. Marner's game has taken a jump since Zach Hyman returned from injury. Marner is great, but Hyman seems to open the ice up for him to work his magic. They're a perfect pair.

More News
Our Latest Stories