Marner tallied an assist in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference First Round series.

It was a devastating loss for the Leafs, who played well enough to move on. Marner delivered two goals and six assists in seven games this postseason, and silenced criticism that he doesn't show up in the playoffs. Ignore the outrage on Twitter -- Marner and Auston Matthews are elite, and both will be first-round fantasy options in drafts come September and October.