Marner (rest) won't play Sunday against the Red Wings, Mark Masters of TSN reports.
Marner will sit out Sunday's contest to rest some bumps and bruises. He has amassed 28 goals, 95 points and 180 shots on net in 75 gams this season. Toronto brought up Nick Abruzzese from AHL Toronto on an emergency basis Sunday.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Eight-game, 15-point streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Hits 90-point mark•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Six-game, 12-point streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Adds two more assists•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Explodes for four points•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Pots two points in win•