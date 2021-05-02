Marner picked up two assists in a 5-1 win over the Canucks on Saturday.

Marner has 10 points (four goals, six assists) on his current six-game point streak. His assists came on tape-to-tape dishes to Auston Matthews, the NHL's top goal scorer, who made no mistake with the passes. Marner is already scoring at just better than a point-per-game pace over his career (355 in 351 games). Given his chemistry with Matthews, Marner's per-game production is likely on the way up.