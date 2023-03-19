Marner scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-4 shootout win over the Senators on Saturday.
Marner scored a power-play goal in the second period. He went short side with a wrist shot from the right face-off dot. Marner has 12 points (four goals, eight assists) during a six-game point streak.
