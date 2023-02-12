Marner had two assists in a 4-3 loss to Columbus on Saturday.
Marner extended his point streak to six games and eight points (two goals, six assists). He sits tied with Quinn Hughes for sixth on the NHL assist leader board with 46.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Pushes scoring streak to five games•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: One of NHL's Stars of the Week•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Scores on power play in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Earns power-play helper•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Extends record home scoring streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Two more assists against Florida•