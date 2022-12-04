Marner scored twice in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning on Saturday.

And with that, Marner set a Leafs' record with a 19-game point streak. He set the record at 5:18 of the second period with a shorthanded goal to to break the record he shared with Darryl Sittler (1977-78) and Eddie Olczyk (1989-90). And then followed it up with a power-play snipe in the third. Marner has scored in five straight games and has 26 points (nine goals, 17 assists) during the streak.