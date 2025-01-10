Marner tallied an assist Thursday in a 6-3 loss to Carolina.
Unfortunately, both he and Auston Matthews were dominated by the Canes' checking line, and both men finished minus-6 on the night. Marner has three assists in his last two games. He's a proud guy who can shut down opponents, so he will lick his wounds for a minute and then recalibrate his approach for the Leafs' next game.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Multi-point monster this season•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Fifth five-point game of NHL career•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Natural hat trick Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Five-game, seven-assist streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Point streak reaches four games•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Brilliant performance in loss•