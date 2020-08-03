Marner failed to register a shot in a 2-0 loss to Columbus in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers on Sunday.

The Blue Jackets just didn't give Marner any room to operate. Or the Leafs, for that matter. There were a lot of one-and-dones for Toronto as it entered the Columbus zone. Marner finished minus-2 in 20:05 of ice time. Game 2 is Tuesday and we expect Marner to come out strong to atone for this effort.