Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Snags assist Wednesday
Marner picked up an assist against the Bruins in Wednesday's Game 7 matchup.
Marner's playoff run comes to an end, as he racked up nine points in seven outings, along with 17 shots, six hits and three blocks. While the Leafs' other young star struggled -- Auston Matthews and William Nylander combined for six points -- the 20-year-old Marner led the team offensively. With back-to-back 60-plus point campaigns, the 21-year-old shows no sign of slowing down and should be good for more of the same in 2018-19.
