Marner snapped a 17-game goal drought when he found twine Saturday in a 4-1 win over Boston. He also added an assist.

He picked up a turnover at the top of the circles inside the Bruins' zone and fired a rocket past Tuukka Rask's glove. Marner had been struggling this season, but he was recently reunited with James Van Riemsdyk and Tyler Bozak, and that seems to be the elixir he needed to fire up his soul. Marner has four points in his last two games and seven in his last five.