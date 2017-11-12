Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Snaps 17-game goal drought
Marner snapped a 17-game goal drought when he found twine Saturday in a 4-1 win over Boston. He also added an assist.
He picked up a turnover at the top of the circles inside the Bruins' zone and fired a rocket past Tuukka Rask's glove. Marner had been struggling this season, but he was recently reunited with James Van Riemsdyk and Tyler Bozak, and that seems to be the elixir he needed to fire up his soul. Marner has four points in his last two games and seven in his last five.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Sets up two goals in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Breaks slump in victory•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Struggles continue•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Three points in two games•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Focuses on defense to become all-situations player•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Will represent Canada at World Championships•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...