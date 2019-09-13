Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: "Some progress" in contract talks

There has been some progress in the contract talks between Marner and the Maple Leafs, reports Chris Johnston of Sportsnet.ca. The winger was not with his team as it opened training camp Friday.

No specifics were provided, but Thursday's ultimatum from the team that it would no longer provide any updates on the contract impasse clearly put the pressure square on Marner's camp. The young winger, who is from the Toronto area, loves playing for the Leafs, but has faced growing criticism in social media from fans that perceive him to be greedy. The Maple Leafs opened camp Friday and it would be good for all parties for Marner to sign and get there quickly. It becomes more and more challenging for any player to get up to game speed the longer they are absent from camp. It remains to be seen if there will be compromises on dollars, term or both, but this is good news for all, including fantasy owners that are preparing to bank on this young stud as a team pillar.