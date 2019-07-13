Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Spoke to Jackets about offer sheet

Marner has talked to several teams about a possible offer sheet, reports Aaron Portzline of The Athletic. The list includes Columbus.

Marner has made the rounds with several teams -- who wouldn't when given the chance? But he seems to remain committed to the Leafs who would probably match any offer anyway. The Leafs seem to be digging in, looking for a longer term, and Marner's camp is using Auston Matthews massive five-year deal as a benchmark. This could go on for a while.