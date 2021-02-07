Marner racked up three assists with three shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over Vancouver. He also logged a plus-3 rating.

Marner figured in on goals by Wayne Simmonds (PP), Auston Matthews and Zach Hyman to help Toronto build a 3-0 lead by the game's halfway point. The 23-year-old is off to scorching start in 2020-21, having reached the scoresheet in 10 of 12 contests with six goals and 14 assists. He'll take a seven-game point streak into Monday's rematch with the Canucks.