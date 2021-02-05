Marner had a goal and two assists with four shots in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Canucks.
Marner set up a pair of Auston Matthews goals before rounding out the scoring with a third-period tally of his own. The 23-year-old has racked up 17 points in 10 contests this season, ranking third in the NHL scoring race, and is currently in the midst of five-game point streak (two goals, six assists).
