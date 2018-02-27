Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Stays hot with two more points

Marner scored a goal and added an assists during Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to Tampa Bay.

The sophomore now has 11 tallies and 10 helpers through his past 16 games to improve to 3.08 points per 60 minutes for the campaign. Marner has been skating primarily with Nazem Kadri and Patrick Marleau during his current heater, and the trio has combined for a rock-solid 4.27 goals per 60 minutes this season. Additionally, after it seemed like an impossible feat a month ago, Marner now has a legitimate chance to top his rookie-season numbers (19 goals and 61 points).