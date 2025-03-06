Marner scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Marner picked off a pass and scored to cut Vegas' lead to 5-2 in the third period. The 27-year-old winger has three goals and three assists during his five-game point streak. For the season, the Ontario native is up to 19 goals, 77 points, 137 shots on net and a plus-10 rating over 61 appearances. He remains on track for the first 100-point campaign of his career, and he should also be able to get to the 20-goal mark for the fifth year in a row and the seventh time in his nine NHL campaigns.