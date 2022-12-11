Marner had a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flames.

The assist came early to extend his point streak to 22 games. He then scored on his own rebound 43 seconds into overtime from just below the left face-off dot to seal the win. Marner has 30 points (11 goals, 19 assists) during his franchise-record point streak.