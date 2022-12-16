Marner's team-record 23-game point streak ended Thursday in a 3-1 loss to the Rangers.

The streak was the longest in Maple Leafs' history and third-longest by an active NHL player behind Patrick Kane (26 games in 2014-15) and Sidney Crosby (25 games in 2010-11). Marner remains in the NHL's top-10 scorers with 37 points (12 goals, 25 assists) in 31 games.