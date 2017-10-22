Marner's struggles continued Saturday. He finished minus-1 and has gone four games without a point.

Marner was switched down to the fourth line earlier this week because of his struggles. He's hit a bit of sophomore slump and is minus-8 with just four points (one goal, three assists) on the season. Marner is too good to stay down for long, but he clearly needs to work on some parts of his game to get back in a groove.