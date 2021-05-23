Marner notched two assists, including one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 2.
Marner had the secondary helper on Auston Matthews' go-ahead goal in the second period. The 24-year-old Marner also set up Rasmus Sandin's insurance tally. After leading the Maple Leafs with 67 points in 55 regular-season contests, Marner will attempt to keep a similar level of success in the postseason. His top-line role and work on the first power-play unit should give him plenty of opportunities to contribute.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Will return Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Getting night off•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Elite production continues•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: One of each Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Six-game, 10-point streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Five-game, eight-point streak•