Marner notched two assists, including one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 2.

Marner had the secondary helper on Auston Matthews' go-ahead goal in the second period. The 24-year-old Marner also set up Rasmus Sandin's insurance tally. After leading the Maple Leafs with 67 points in 55 regular-season contests, Marner will attempt to keep a similar level of success in the postseason. His top-line role and work on the first power-play unit should give him plenty of opportunities to contribute.