Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Tallies twice in loss

Marner scored two goals in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the visiting Wild.

The 21-year-old staked the Leafs to a two-goal lead early, grabbing both his tallies within the game's first 5:38. Marner also fired a whopping nine shots on net, which, unsurprisingly, was a game high and season best. He now has 55 points (and a plus-16 rating) through just 40 games -- an eye popping rate of 1.38 points per contest -- and sits sixth in overall league scoring.