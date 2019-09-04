Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Team optimistic contract in sight

The Leafs are optimistic Marner will be signed and in camp when it opens, reports TSN.ca.

Leaf's general manager Kyle Dubas said the team has continued to have dialogue with Marner's agent as recently as last week. "I don't think we want anybody to miss any day or training camp, period," said Dubas. "So we'll continue to work towards that and remain hopeful." Marner is among several restricted free agents around the NHL that remain without a contract ten days before camps open.