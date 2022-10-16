Marner picked up an assist in a 3-2 win over Ottawa on Saturday.
Late in the third, Marner fed the puck to line mate Michael Burting, whose backhander at the side of the net created a rebound for Justin Holl, who jammed the puck in. Marner now has an assist in each of the Leafs' first three games of the season.
