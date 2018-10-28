Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Three-game assist streak

Marner set up two goals Saturday in a 3-2 win over Winnipeg.

His current point streak sits at three games and four helpers. Marner has 15 points, including 11 assists, in 11 games this season. He's an elite playmaker, but knows he needs to find twine with more regularity to optimize his return on his next contract. He's already firing a lot more pucks this season and it's paying off -- Marner is on pace for a near 30-goal campaign.