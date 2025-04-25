Marner had two assists in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over Ottawa in Game 3.
Marner may frustrate some old-school fans with his sometimes fly-past style, but the guy is a great point producer and his chemistry with Auston Matthews is palpable. Marner has one goal and five assists in three games this postseason, and he and the Leafs have a commanding 3-0 series lead.
