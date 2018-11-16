Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Three more points Thursday

Marner recorded a goal and two assists -- one shorthanded -- in Thursday's 5-3 win over San Jose.

Marner took over with the game tied 3-3 in the second period, assisting on Kasperi Kapanen's game-winning, shorthanded goal before potting the only goal of the third period himself. The fourth overall pick in the 2015 draft was already no slouch with 61 and 69 points in his first two seasons, but he's taken his game to a new level with 25 points through the first 19 contests in his third campaign.