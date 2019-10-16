Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Three-point effort in win

Marner scored a power-play goal and added two assists, one also with the man advantage, in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Wild.

The Leafs scored all four of their goals in the second period and Marner was the driving force behind the offensive surge. The 22-year-old now has three goals and nine points through seven games to begin the season, with six of those points (two goals, four assists) coming on the power play.