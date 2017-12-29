Marner scored a goal and dished out two helpers in Thursday's 7-4 win over Arizona.

One of Marner's assists came on his team's only power-play attempt, and it took him just eight seconds of power-play ice time to produce that point. During his active four-game point streak, the 20-year-old stud has racked up three goals, six assists and 18 shots.

