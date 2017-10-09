Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Three points in two games
Marner has three points, including two assists, in two games so far this season.
The offence is great, but we raised a Spockian eyebrow to his minus-2 rating on Saturday night, especially when the Leafs won 8-5. Marner managed 61 points last season while primarily playing with -- and carrying -- Tyler Bozak and James Van Riemsdyk. Marner could deliver so much more with better linemates.
