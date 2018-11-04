Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Tied for team lead in points

Marner delivered two assists in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Penguins.

Marner is tied with Morgan Rielly for the team lead in points (18), but he has gone seven games without a goal. Marner is one of the NHL's best set-up men, but he needs goals to earn an even bigger contract upon renewal. Watch for Marner to start putting pressure on himself to add even more offence.

