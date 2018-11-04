Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Tied for team lead in points
Marner delivered two assists in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Penguins.
Marner is tied with Morgan Rielly for the team lead in points (18), but he has gone seven games without a goal. Marner is one of the NHL's best set-up men, but he needs goals to earn an even bigger contract upon renewal. Watch for Marner to start putting pressure on himself to add even more offence.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Three-game assist streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: One assist in road win•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: One of four Leafs in NHL's top-four scorers•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Four-point night•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Another two-point game•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Multi-point night•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...