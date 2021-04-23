Marner scored twice and added an assist in a 5-3 win over Winnipeg on Saturday.

Marner sits tied for third in the NHL with 58 points (16 goals, 42 assists) in 47 games. It was his first multi-point game in six outings but just his second in the last 11 games. In April, Marner has three goals and 12 points in those 11 games, but seven of those points came in just two games.