Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Tops 80-point mark in win
Marner scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over Buffalo.
He's put together a three-game, seven-point streak and he has nine points, including seven assists, in his last five games. Marner's recent quiet run is a thing of the past. He now has 81 points on the season for the first of what we believe will be many.
