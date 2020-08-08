Marner registered three assists and eight shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Marner had a hand in the Maple Leafs' first two goals, which came just 51 seconds apart. He would add a power-play assist on Auston Matthews' game-winning tally in overtime. It was a much-needed burst from Marner, who had been limited to one assist and six shots over the first three games of the series.