Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Two assists in Game 3 win

Marner collected two assists in Monday's 4-2 win over the Bruins in Game 3.

After being held off the scoresheet in Game 1, Marner's now posted back-to-back two-point performances. The 20-year-old should continue to see more open ice on the second line while the Boston defense works to contain Auston Matthews in Game 4 on Thursday.

