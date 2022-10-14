Marner delivered a power-play assist in a 3-2 win over Washington on Thursday.
That's an assist in each of the Leafs' first two games, but more importantly, Marner fired five shots Thursday night. He had just one Wednesday against Montreal. His incredible offensive output last season came on the back of high shot totals and it's good to see that continuing.
