Marner dished out two assists -- one on the power play -- in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.
Marner helped set up Auston Matthews on the man advantage before assisting on the second of John Tavares' three goals. The playmaking winger returned to a high-usage role after being benched for part of Toronto's previous game, as Marner led all Maple Leafs forwards with 21:24 TOI. He's averaging a point per game through 11, and nine of those have been assists.
