Marner picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Flames.
The 23-year-old remains red hot, racking up four multi-point outings in his last five games. Marner's up to four goals and 10 points on the season as he looks to produce better than a point-a-game pace for the third straight campaign.
