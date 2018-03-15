Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Two helpers in Wednesday's win

Marner notched two assists, one on the power play, while adding one shot, two PIM and a plus-1 rating in Wednesday's 6-5 shootout win over the Stars.

He also scored the winner in the third round of the shootout. The 20-year-old has been more than staying afloat since Auston Matthews (shoulder) was sidelined, scoring four goals and 11 points in the last seven games, and Marner is now only three points shy of tying his rookie scoring mark of 61 from last season.