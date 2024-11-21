Marner notched two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Both points came in the third period as the Leafs salted the game away. Marner has recorded three straight multi-point efforts and has gotten onto the scoresheet in 11 of the last 12 contests, racking up five goals and 19 points over that stretch. Injuries kept the 27-year-old winger from reaching the 90-point plateau in 2023-24 for the fourth time in his career, but Marner is well on his way to getting there this season.