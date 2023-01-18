Marner notched two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Panthers.

The 25-year-old star continues to rack up helpers. Marner has at least one assist in 11 of the last 13 games, a stretch in which he's delivered four goals and 17 points, with three of the goals and six of the helpers coming on the man advantage. Marner has twice dished more than 60 assists in a season, including a career-high 68 in 2018-19, but with 38 through 45 games so far this season, he's on pace to top that mark.