Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Two-point effort in Game 6 win

Marner scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 3-1 win over the Bruins in Game 6.

His tally midway through the second period proved to be the game-winner, sending the series to a seventh game Wednesday in Boston. After being held pointless in Game 1, Marner has now found the scoresheet in five straight games, collecting two goals and eight points.

