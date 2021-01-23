Marner scored an empty-net goal and added a power-play assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Oilers.
It's the third multi-point effort for the 23-year-old in the last four games. Marner is off to a fast start to the season with four goals and eight points through six games, and he's unlikely to slow down any time soon given the talent surrounding him in the Toronto attack.
