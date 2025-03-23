Marner had a goal and an assist in a 5-2 loss to Nashville on Saturday.
His goal was a bang-bang one-timer off a clean face-off win by Auston Matthews. It was Marner's first goal in seven games. He's still on top of the Leafs' scoring chart with 87 points (22 goals, 63 assists) in 69 games (150 shots). Marner is on pace for his first 100-point season, which bodes well for his massive new UFA contract this offseason. He's a strong play for the fantasy postseason.
